Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on DMRC. ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum cut Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Digimarc stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 60.44% and a negative net margin of 142.86%.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Digimarc by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

