Distil (LON:DIS) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Distil (LON:DIS) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LON:DIS opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Distil has a 52-week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Distil Company Profile

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

