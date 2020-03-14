Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading Down 13.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded down 13.8% during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Domo traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $10.59, 13,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 505,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Domo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domo by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 144,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Domo by 20.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 466,542 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $314.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.