Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 1061612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 211,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 129,039 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 83,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

