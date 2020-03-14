Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.64

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.64 and last traded at $58.64, with a volume of 23869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,941,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 201,510 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,436,000 after buying an additional 163,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,806,000 after buying an additional 142,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

