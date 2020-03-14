Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $52.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Eastman Chemical traded as low as $37.94 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 24573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

