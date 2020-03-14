Eaton Vance Management Sells 138,285 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,317,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 138,285 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,855,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.