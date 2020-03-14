Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.33

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

