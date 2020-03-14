eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.