Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Getting Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CVE:EOG opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.95.

Get Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.