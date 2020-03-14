Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Edison International traded as low as $54.43 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 47524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

