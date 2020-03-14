Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.77

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$45.77 and last traded at C$48.51, with a volume of 369779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.82.

Get Emera alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.67.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.