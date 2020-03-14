Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,933.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,832 shares of company stock worth $6,428,641 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 1.32. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

