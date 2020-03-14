Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.00 and last traded at C$25.94, with a volume of 63724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.93.

Several research firms have commented on EMP.A. CIBC upgraded Empire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Empire from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Empire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93.

In other Empire news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$46,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,073.20.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

