Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.05% of Encore Wire worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $920.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

