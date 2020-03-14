Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 15.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s stock price traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $14.59, 26,242,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 10,798,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPD. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,219,300 shares of company stock worth $30,556,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after buying an additional 493,257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,669 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

