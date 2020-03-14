Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,288 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 17.26% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

