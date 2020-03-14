Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 86,741 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 189.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Ares Management worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES opened at $32.04 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 76.65%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

