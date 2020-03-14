Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 791.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,339,000 after purchasing an additional 440,506 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,022,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 331,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after buying an additional 137,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,250,000 after buying an additional 131,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

