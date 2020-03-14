Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $69,063,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comerica by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,639,000 after buying an additional 166,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Comerica by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 756,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,301,000 after buying an additional 144,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Comerica by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after buying an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

