Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $123.56 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.30.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

