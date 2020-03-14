Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,632 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 223,852 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 12.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

