Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,545 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

