Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of GATX worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GATX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GATX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GATX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE:GATX opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

