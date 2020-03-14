Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

