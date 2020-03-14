Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Elbit Systems worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,347,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after buying an additional 954,954 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.62.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

