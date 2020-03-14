Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Avid Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avid Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avid Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVID. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Avid Technology stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $269.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

