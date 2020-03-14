Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.94.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,364,000 shares of company stock worth $15,756,080.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 129,587 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 948,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 580,600 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,547,000.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

