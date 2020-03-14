Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

