Establishment Labs (ESTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.