Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Earning Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a media sentiment score of -2.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ESCC opened at $1.17 on Friday. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of -1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

