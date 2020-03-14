Exela Technologies (XELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.66. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

In other Exela Technologies news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 28,647,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $2,864,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exela Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.