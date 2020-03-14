Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Mike Rogers Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Mike Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, for a total transaction of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,145 ($28.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,705.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,555.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,456 ($32.31).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

