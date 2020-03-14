Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Facebook by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 34,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 60,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $52,218,000. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Aegis lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $170.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.34 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

