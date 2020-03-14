Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $155.78

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $155.78 and last traded at $162.88, with a volume of 6039120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Get Facebook alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.