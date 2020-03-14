Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.43

Headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FMAO opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,873.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

