FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 190 ($2.50). FinnCap’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

MCL stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.21. Morses Club has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.