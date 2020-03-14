First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739,857 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of FR opened at $34.59 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

