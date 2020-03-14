First Midwest Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of FMBI opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,822,000 after buying an additional 206,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.