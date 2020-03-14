First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.33

Headlines about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news impact score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted First of Long Island’s ranking:

Get First of Long Island alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $15.89 on Friday. First of Long Island has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $398.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,583. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.