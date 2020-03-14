FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys £149.49 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £149.49 ($196.65).

Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Jimmy Groombridge bought 121 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($197.37).

On Friday, January 10th, Jimmy Groombridge bought 124 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($199.00).

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 76.65 ($1.01) on Friday. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 88.45 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $934.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGP. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145 ($1.91).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

