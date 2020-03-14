Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,758,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.28.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Five Below has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.59.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

