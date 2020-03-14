Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.11

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.11 and last traded at $81.49, with a volume of 54222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.08.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,185,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

