Flughafen Zurich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zurich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Flughafen Zurich from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

UZAPF stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.09. Flughafen Zurich has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $185.25.

About Flughafen Zurich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zürich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

