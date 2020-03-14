Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Top pick” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLTR. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,900 ($117.07) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Flutter Entertainment to a reduce rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,839 ($116.27).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at GBX 6,476 ($85.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 5,534 ($72.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,573.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,293.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 133 ($1.75) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Flutter Entertainment’s payout ratio is 1.10%.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.