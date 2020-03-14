Fmr LLC Acquires 16,018 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 87,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,895,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

