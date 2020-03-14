Fmr LLC Acquires 6,496 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of Washington Federal worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 150,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

In other news, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

