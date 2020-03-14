Fmr LLC Buys 168,779 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 797.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,779 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $26,826,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 873.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ING Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of ING opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

