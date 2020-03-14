Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.92% of Profire Energy worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 45.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 211,515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Profire Energy had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFIE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

