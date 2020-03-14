Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,403 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFGP. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 19.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $5.79 on Friday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.5833 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.5%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

